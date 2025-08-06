Lovett (abdomen) is expected to be sidelined for one-to-two weeks, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

"Lovett may be 10 days," coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "I mean it's just going to take a minute." The seventh-round rookie wide receiver was injured in practice earlier this week after playing 36 offensive snaps in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, where Lovett collected five catches for 31 yards on nine targets. He's certain to miss Friday's preseason contest against the Falcons.