Lovett logged all 11 of his snaps on special teams Monday in the Lions' 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

A rookie seventh-round wideout of Georgia, Lovett has suited up for each of the Lions' first seven games but has played just seven total snaps on offense. Unless Detroit's depth at receiver takes a hit, Lovett should continue to see the overwhelming majority of his playing time on special teams, where he has a role on the Lions' coverage units.