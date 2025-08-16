Lovett (abdomen) caught two passes (on three targets) for 14 yards during the Lions' 24-17 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday.

Lovett had been sidelined due to an abdominal injury, but he was cleared to play Saturday after going through pre-game warmups without a setback. He didn't make much of an impact on offense, but he recovered a fumble on a muffed punt, which led to a 33-yard field goal by Jake Bates eight plays later. Lovett has a path to make the Lions' 53-man roster as a contributor on special teams. The rookie seventh rounder's final chance to audition for a roster spot will be in Detroit's preseason finale against Houston on Saturday, Aug. 23.