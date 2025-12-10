default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lovett went without a target while playing two of the Lions' 62 snaps on offense in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

The rookie wideout has been active for all but one of Detroit's 13 games this season, but he's been used almost exclusively on special teams. He's played 14 offensive snaps in total and has yet to draw a target.

More News