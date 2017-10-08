Play

Carey (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Carey practiced in full all week and his inclusion on the injury report was more of a precaution after he sat out last week's tilt against the Vikings. He'll be expected to see his usual role as a depth defender and special teams player.

