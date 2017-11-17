Lions' Don Carey: Carries questionable designation
Carey (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Carey has yet to log a defensive snap this season, and he's in danger of missing his third consecutive game. If he's unable to play, he'll leave his special teams duties to the rest of the depth secondary members.
