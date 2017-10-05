Lions' Don Carey: Full practice Wednesday
Carey was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Carey missed out on Week 4's intradivisional matchup with the Vikings due to an unspecified knee injury. His full participation Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
