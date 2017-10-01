Play

Carey (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Carey plays sparingly on defense, so don't expect any changes to the Lions' game plan. Where he will be missed, though, is special teams, and we expect Jamal Agnew will receive more special teams snaps in Carey's absence.

