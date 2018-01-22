Lions' Don Carey: May require offseason surgery
Carey (knee) may require offseason surgery, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports. "It's too early to tell," the safety said. "I'll sit on the couch, let some of the inflammation and swelling go down, and we'll see what happens."
Carey injured his knee during Detroit's season finale against Green Bay, but it appears the extent of his damage hasn't been confirmed yet -- though the safety did note that his ACL remains intact. The 30-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the league year and, especially with the Lions having fired their incumbent head coach and defensive coordinator, his future in the league is up in the air.
