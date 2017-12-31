Carey suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Packers and won't return, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Even though Carey has been declared out, this doesn't illustrate much about the severity of this injury, as the Lions have no need to rush him back in this meaningless matchup. More updates will likely be available after Sunday's game.

