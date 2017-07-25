Carey was placed on the Active/PUP list Tuesday due to an undisclosed reason, the Lions' official site reports.

Carey missed two games during the second half of the 2016 season due to a minor hamstring injury, but his current issue remains unclear. The 30-year-old safety figures to once again provide depth in the Lions' secondary throughout 2017 upon his return to full health.

