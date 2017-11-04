Carey (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Carey finished the week as a limited practice participant after sitting out Thursday's session. The 30-year-old has exclusively played special teams thus far this season with four tackles, keeping him off the IDP radar at this point.

