Lions' Don Carey: Re-signs with Lions
The Lions re-signed Carey on Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Carey spend the last seven seasons with the Lions before parting ways this offseason. The 10-year veteran has 147 tackles and three interceptions in his career, but will likely be used primarily on special teams.
