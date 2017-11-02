Carey was held out of practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Carey likely sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, as the Lions had been off the last three days before kicking off Week 9 preparations Thursday. The reserve safety has seen all 156 of his snaps on special teams this season, effectively removing him from consideration in IDP formats.

