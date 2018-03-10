Lions' Don Muhlbach: Re-signs with Lions
Muhlbach re-signed with the Lions on Saturday.
Muhlbach, the longest tenured player on the Lions, will enter his 15th season on the team. He currently ranks third on the Lions' all-time list for career games played.
