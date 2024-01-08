Peoples-Jones caught two of two targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.
Peoples-Jones caught passes on consecutive plays in the third quarter but was otherwise unheard from for most of the game. However, if Jameson Williams (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (knee) are unable to play against the Rams in the wild-card round, Peoples-Jones could potentially serve as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds going forward, which is a role that would take on heightened importance if tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) misses time as well.
