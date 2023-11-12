Watch Now:

Peoples-Jones (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Lions traded for Peoples-Jones before their Week 9 bye and he'll sit this one out after being limited at practice this week. In his absence, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Antoine Green are available to handle the team's WR duties versus Los Angeles.

