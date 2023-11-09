Peoples-Jones (ribs) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
Acquired from the Browns at the trade deadline, Peoples-Jones is looking to make his Lions debut this week against the Chargers after Detroit was on its bye in Week 9. If active, Peoples-Jones will likely play a deep-threat, sub-package role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds while competing for snaps with Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond.
