Peoples-Jones (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday.

After the Lions acquired Peoples-Jones from the Browns on Oct. 31, he logged three consecutive capped sessions last week before being deemed inactive this past Sunday at the Chargers. With a full practice under his belt to kick off Week 11 prep, though, he now seems poised to make his debut with Detroit. Perhaps helping Peoples-Jones' cause in that regard is that fellow wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) was limited Wednesday.