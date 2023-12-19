Peoples-Jones caught one pass for five yards during Saturday's win over the Broncos.

Logging 16 percent of the offensive snaps, Peoples-Jones is not even remotely close to possessing the near-ever-down role he had in Cleveland to start the year. With Jameson Williams' role increasing as he starts to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, the only path for Peoples-Jones to see an added role seems to be if Detroit wants to decrease Josh Reynolds' role even more than they have in recent weeks. Given Reynolds' recent production and history with quarterback Jared Goff, it seems unlikely that will happen anytime soon.