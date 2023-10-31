The Browns traded Peoples-Jones to the Lions on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Peoples-Jones hasn't been lacking in snaps this season, logging at least an 80 percent share in six of seven games. But the ground-based Browns haven't prioritized the passing game as much with Deshaun Watson missing a good portion of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. Overall, Peoples-Jones has gathered in eight of 18 targets for 97 yards and no touchdowns. With the Lions, he'll be facing fair more competition for snaps with all of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond in the wide receiver room.