Peoples-Jones was not targeted with a pass during Thursday's loss to the Packers.

Peoples-Jones logged two snaps on offense and seven on special teams during his Lions debut last week against Chicago. While he has yet to catch a pass in Honolulu Blue, it feels like progress that Peoples-Jones more than tripled his offensive snaps while being taken off of special teams entirely. However, considering the Lions needed to run 84 offensive plays, it is possible that Detroit was just easing the burden on Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams. Next up is a Week 13 matchup with the Saints.