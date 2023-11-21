Peoples-Jones was targeted once but did not catch a pass during Sunday's win over Chicago.

Making his Lions debut, Peoples-Jones logged just two snaps on offense compared to seven on special teams. Considering Jameson Williams logged a season-high 68 percent of the offensive snaps, it seems that Peoples-Jones only took a couple of snaps away from Kalif Raymond, who logged a season low. The Michigan product will need to take quite a few more snaps from one of Raymond, Williams or Josh Reynolds to start having any fantasy appeal.