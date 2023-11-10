Peoples-Jones (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Lions traded for Peoples-Jones before their Week 9 bye and might not have him available for the first game after it. He managed limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday, so it won't be a surprise if he ends up active ahead of the 4:05 ET p.m. kickoff this Sunday, though a featured role in Detroit's passing game is unlikely.
More News
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Limited again Thursday•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Tending to rib issue•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Moving to Motor City•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Another subdued week•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Targeted once in win•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: One catch in loss•