The Lions activated Peoples-Jones (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.
Peoples-Jones didn't miss much of training camp before getting healthy, and he's now clear to join his teammates on the practice field. The 2020 sixth-round pick is coming off the worst season of his NFL career, having played just 72 offensive snaps in 2023 across eight regular-season appearances. He appears set to battle for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason.
