Share Video

Link copied!

Peoples-Jones (undisclosed) is on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp.

There hasn't been any report on the nature of Peoples-Jones' injury or illness. He re-signed with the Lions this offseason despite playing just 72 snaps on offense in eight regular-season appearances after a trade from Cleveland at the end of October. Once healthy, Peoples-Jones presumably will need to fight for a roster spot.

More News