Peoples-Jones (undisclosed) is on the non-football injury list for the start of training camp.
There hasn't been any report on the nature of Peoples-Jones' injury or illness. He re-signed with the Lions this offseason despite playing just 72 snaps on offense in eight regular-season appearances after a trade from Cleveland at the end of October. Once healthy, Peoples-Jones presumably will need to fight for a roster spot.
More News
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones: Staying in Detroit•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Big step back in fourth season•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Catches two passes•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Makes catch in limited role•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: No opportunties in passing game•
-
Lions' Donovan Peoples-Jones: One target in team debut•