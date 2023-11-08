Peoples-Jones was listed as limited on the Lions' first Week 10 practice report Wednesday due to a rib injury.
When the Lions acquired Peoples-Jones from the Browns at the trade deadline last Tuesday, Peoples-Jones wasn't tending to a health concern. Detroit also happened to be on a Week 9 bye, so the current rib issue may have popped up on his initial physical with the team. It's not exactly the best way to begin his stint with a new squad, and it could impact his ability to make inroads in the passing game right away, especially in a receiving corps with experienced options Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond as well as second-year pro Jameson Williams. In the end, People-Jones' status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to see if he'll be able to make his debut with the Lions on Sunday at the Chargers.
