Harmon racked up 73 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions over 16 games in 2020.

Harmon again made it through a full 16 games for the seventh straight season, but this year was his first as a full-time starter, seeing at least 92 percent of the defensive snaps in every game. While the ex-Patriots only topped more than six tackles twice -- compared to five for teammate Tracy Walker over just 10 fully healthy games -- Harmon's consistent presence was invaluable for a Lions defense that was ravaged by injuries and went on to record franchise-worst marks in points (519) and yards allowed (6,978). As such, the one-year deal Harmon signed last offseason proved to be a nice gamble for the soon-to-be 30-year-old safety who should have a decent reception when free agency opens this spring.