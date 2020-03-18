Lions' Duron Harmon: Dealt to Lions
The Patriots are sending Harmon to the Lions in a deal that involves "a flip of late-round picks," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the move clears up about $3.5 million in cap space for the Patriots, while at the same time bolstering the Lions' depth at safety. Harmon, who New England took in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, recorded 22 tackles and two picks during the 2019 season.
