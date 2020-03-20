Harmon said Friday that he hopes to play 90-plus percent of defensive snaps in Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harmon spent the first seven years of his career serving as a rotational safety in New England, occupying the team's No. 3 option in recent seasons. The 29-year-old will now reunite with coach Matt Patricia in Detroit, where he stands to spend the summer competing for a starting safety gig opposite Tracy Walker. It remains likely, of course, that the Lions will bring in additional competition as the offseason continues.