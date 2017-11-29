Lions' Dwayne Washington: Appears ready for Week 13

Washington (hip) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Washington missed the past two games and also missed four games with a quad injury earlier this season. He suffered a concussion in between, but cleared the protocol in time to avoid an absence. Washington has taken 20 carries for 44 yards and two catches for 14 yards in his five appearances, mostly settling for special teams snaps and occasional short-yardage work while operating as the No. 3 back behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. With Washington likely returning for Sunday's game in Baltimore, the Lions probably won't have a spot for Zach Zenner in the backfield.