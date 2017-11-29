Lions' Dwayne Washington: Appears ready for Week 13
Washington (hip) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Washington missed the past two games and also missed four games with a quad injury earlier this season. He suffered a concussion in between, but cleared the protocol in time to avoid an absence. Washington has taken 20 carries for 44 yards and two catches for 14 yards in his five appearances, mostly settling for special teams snaps and occasional short-yardage work while operating as the No. 3 back behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. With Washington likely returning for Sunday's game in Baltimore, the Lions probably won't have a spot for Zach Zenner in the backfield.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Not partaking in practice•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Listed as non-participant•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't play in Chicago•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...