Lions' Dwayne Washington: Appears unlikely to play Sunday

Washington (quadriceps) was held out of the Lions' practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

With Washington confined to the sideline for the Lions' first two practices of the week, it seems likely that he'll miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Panthers. The third-string back's continued absence will open up a role in the Lions' offense for Zach Zenner, who has seen some short-yardage work in both of the previous two contests.