Lions' Dwayne Washington: Clawing for roster spot
Washington is expected to compete with Ameer Abdullah and Zach Zenner for the Lions' No. 4 running back job during training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website reports.
With LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick all considered to be locks, the Lions seem to have three running backs fighting for one roster spot. Abdullah has the advantage in terms of draft status and backfield experience, but Washington has the best size and speed combination and Zenner is most likely to contribute on special teams coverage units. A 2016 seventh-round pick, Washington has gained just 309 yards on 110 career carries (2.8 average) and 76 yards on 12 receptions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...