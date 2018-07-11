Lions' Dwayne Washington: Clawing for roster spot

Washington is expected to compete with Ameer Abdullah and Zach Zenner for the Lions' No. 4 running back job during training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website reports.

With LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick all considered to be locks, the Lions seem to have three running backs fighting for one roster spot. Abdullah has the advantage in terms of draft status and backfield experience, but Washington has the best size and speed combination and Zenner is most likely to contribute on special teams coverage units. A 2016 seventh-round pick, Washington has gained just 309 yards on 110 career carries (2.8 average) and 76 yards on 12 receptions.