Lions' Dwayne Washington: Cleared to return
Washington (hip) does not have a game designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Washington will return from a two-game absence, potentially taking on an expanded role if Ameer Abdullah (neck-questionable) isn't able to play. While Washington would seem to be first in line for carries if Abdullah is out, history suggests the second-year back would form a volume-limiting committee with Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner.
