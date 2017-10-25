Lions' Dwayne Washington: Ditches designation Wednesday

Washington (quadriceps) wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report Wednesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Washington benefited from a Week 7 bye and is now in line for his first game action since the second game of the season. He'll likely push Zach Zenner to the inactive list Sunday against the Steelers, but Washington's workload won't amount to much behind the starting running back duo of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick.