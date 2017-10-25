Lions' Dwayne Washington: Ditches designation Wednesday
Washington (quadriceps) wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report Wednesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Washington benefited from a Week 7 bye and is now in line for his first game action since the second game of the season. He'll likely push Zach Zenner to the inactive list Sunday against the Steelers, but Washington's workload won't amount to much behind the starting running back duo of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Week 6•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Questionable to return in Bayou•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Limited Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Returns to limited practice•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Won't return to face Carolina•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Appears unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...