Lions' Dwayne Washington: Ditches injury designation

Washington (quadriceps) wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Washington benefited from a Week 7 bye and is now in line for his first game action since the second contest of the season. He'll likely push Zach Zenner to the inactive list Sunday against the Steelers, but Washington's workload won't amount to much behind the running back duo of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick.