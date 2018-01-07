Lions' Dwayne Washington: Fails to impress in sophomore season

Washington appeared in five games during the 2017 season and rushed 20 times for 44 yards while securing both of his targets for 14 yards. He also logged 31 yards on two kickoff returns.

Washington supplanted Zach Zenner in training camp as the Lions' No. 3 running back behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, but he injured his quadriceps in Week 2 and everything went downhill from there. In fact, he appeared in just three more games thereafter, then missed time with a hip injury, and finished the season as a healthy scratch in each of the Lions' final five games. Washington, who remains under contract with Detroit in 2018, enters the offseason buried on the depth chart and will likely need to show progress as a kick returner in order to keep his hold on a roster spot.