Lions' Dwayne Washington: Finds end zone twice Saturday
Washington rushed seven times for 15 yards and a touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Patriots. He also caught both of his targets for 26 yards and a receiving score.
With his competition for the No. 3 RB job, Zach Zenner (undisclosed), watching the game in street clothes, Washington capped off the first series of the second half by taking a swing pass from QB Matthew Stafford eighteen yards past multiple Patriots defenders for a score. His second touchdown came on a one-yard plunge later in the third. The second-year runner appears to be a lock for the final roster and, at the way he's ascending, it wouldn't be all that shocking if he overtakes Zenner for the No. 3 tailback job as the season unfolds -- especially if Zenner's injury lingers.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Leads team in rushing Saturday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Totals 39 yards in preseason opener•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Showing significant improvement•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs one snap in Seattle•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs seven touches versus Cowboys•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs 16 touches Sunday•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...