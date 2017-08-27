Lions' Dwayne Washington: Finds end zone twice Saturday

Washington rushed seven times for 15 yards and a touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Patriots. He also caught both of his targets for 26 yards and a receiving score.

With his competition for the No. 3 RB job, Zach Zenner (undisclosed), watching the game in street clothes, Washington capped off the first series of the second half by taking a swing pass from QB Matthew Stafford eighteen yards past multiple Patriots defenders for a score. His second touchdown came on a one-yard plunge later in the third. The second-year runner appears to be a lock for the final roster and, at the way he's ascending, it wouldn't be all that shocking if he overtakes Zenner for the No. 3 tailback job as the season unfolds -- especially if Zenner's injury lingers.