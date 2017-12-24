Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 16

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.

Washington's most recent game action came in Week 10 against Cleveland, and with the trio of Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and Tion Green all suiting up Sunday, he and fellow back Zach Zenner are the odd men out. Washington has been limited to five games in 2017, rushing for 44 yards on 20 carries and adding a pair of receptions for 14 yards.