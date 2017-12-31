Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 17

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Vikings.

Like fellow running back Zach Zenner, Washington finishes the 2017 campaign with a multi-week stretch as a healthy scratch. In Washington's case, his last game action dates all the way back to Week 10, and he'll wrap up his second NFL season with just 20 carries for 44 yards and a pair of catches for 14 more. Now having averaged under 3.0 yards per rush in each of his first two seasons, the 23-year-old heads into the offseason with plenty to prove if he wants to ultimately latch onto a roster spot in 2018.