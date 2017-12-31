Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 17
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Vikings.
Like fellow running back Zach Zenner, Washington finishes the 2017 campaign with a multi-week stretch as a healthy scratch. In Washington's case, his last game action dates all the way back to Week 10, and he'll wrap up his second NFL season with just 20 carries for 44 yards and a pair of catches for 14 more. Now having averaged under 3.0 yards per rush in each of his first two seasons, the 23-year-old heads into the offseason with plenty to prove if he wants to ultimately latch onto a roster spot in 2018.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...