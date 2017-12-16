Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Saturday

Washington (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Saturday versus the Bears.

Washington will seemingly be a healthy scratch for the final seven games of the current campaign, barring a barrage of injuries to the backfield. As evidence, he didn't play the last two weeks when Ameer Abdullah was sidelined with a neck concern. With the injury behind him, Abdullah will join Theo Riddick and Tion Green as the Lions' active running backs Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop