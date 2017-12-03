Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Week 13
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Washington missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but his ability to practice in full this week forecasted a return to action Week 13, especially with Ameer Abdullah inactive due to a neck concern. Instead, the Lions will rely on Theo Riddick to lead the backfield at the outset of the contest, with Zach Zenner and Tion Green available for reserve duty.
