Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Week 13

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Washington missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but his ability to practice in full this week forecasted a return to action Week 13, especially with Ameer Abdullah inactive due to a neck concern. Instead, the Lions will rely on Theo Riddick to lead the backfield at the outset of the contest, with Zach Zenner and Tion Green available for reserve duty.