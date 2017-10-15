Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive Week 6
Washington (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's stretch of DNPs will extend to four games as he recovers from a quadriceps injury. Behind the Lions' running back duo of Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner may continue to pick up some short-yardage reps until Washington is ready to return.
