Lions' Dwayne Washington: Knocked out of action
Washington didn't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers after exiting with a concussion in the fourth quarter, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Washington did little prior to leaving Sunday's game, amassing 16 yards of offense on his seven touches. Zach Zenner would be the main beneficiary if Washington is forced to miss any time.
