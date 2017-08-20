Lions' Dwayne Washington: Leads team in rushing Saturday
Washington carried eight times for 24 yards and caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Washington, who paced the team in rushing yardage despite tying for the lead in carries Saturday, appeared more effective than teammate Zach Zenner and is making a case for the No. 3 job behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. Next week's matchup with the Patriots -- which, as the third preseason game, is considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season -- will be a big day for him as Washington will get yet another chance to prove his command of the playbook and flash his signature home-run potential.
