Lions' Dwayne Washington: Leaves game with injury
Washington suffered a hip injury Sunday against the Browns and is questionable to return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's main contributions come as a kick returner, but he's been given five carries within five yards of the end zone in the last two games. If he can't return, TJ Jones will likely take over as the Lions' kick returner, but not much will change with their offensive dynamic.
