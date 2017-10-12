Lions' Dwayne Washington: Limited Thursday

Washington (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

With two limited practices in a row, Washington seems to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Saints. Even if he enters the weekend without an injury designation, it isn't clear if he'll immediately recapture duties as the Lions' No. 3 running back, a role which would afford him some short-yardage work. Zach Zenner has filled in in that capacity the last three weeks, recording 16 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.