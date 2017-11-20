Lions' Dwayne Washington: Listed as non-participant
Washington (hip) was listed as non-participant on Monday's injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Lions didn't actually practice, but even if they had, Washington apparently would'n't have taken part. It's a strong sign he won't be ready for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Vikings.
