Lions' Dwayne Washington: Listed as non-participant

Washington (hip) was listed as non-participant on Monday's injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions didn't actually practice, but even if they had, Washington apparently would'n't have taken part. It's a strong sign he won't be ready for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Vikings.

