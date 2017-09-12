Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs six carries in Week 1

Washington carried six times for 22 yards and returned two kickoffs for 31 yards during Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.

With Zach Zenner a healthy scratch, Washington was the No. 2 between-the-tackles runner for Detroit on Sunday. Although he didn't gain much ground on his attempts, neither did starter Ameer Abdullah (15 carries for 30 yards), as the Cardinals' stout defense allowed very little room to run. Unfortunately, things won't be any easier in Week 2, as the Lions travel to New York to take on a Giants' defense that ranked third against the run in 2016.