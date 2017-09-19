Play

Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs three carries in Week 2

Washington carried three times for nine yards in Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

With Zach Zenner a healthy scratch for a second week in a row, Washington seems to be locked in as the No. 3 running back. However, he appeared to be shaken up after getting slammed down hard on his third carry of the night and didn't re-enter the game. While it isn't clear if he sustained any injuries, his status is nonetheless worth monitoring ahead of Week 3.

